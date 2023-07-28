A local man is facing an attempted homicide charge after he was arrested on suspicion of stabbing an 18-year-old roughly eight times on a bus.

Jathan Moreno, 24, is charged with one felony count of attempted deliberate homicide and one misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, Moreno faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

At Moreno’s initial court appearance on Friday afternoon, prosecution said the two men were loose acquaintances and the alleged attack was unprovoked.

Moreno hasn’t entered a plea to the charges. He’ll do so on Aug. 7 in Missoula County District Court.

Multiple calls came into Missoula police Thursday morning for a disturbance near the Montana Rail Link Park, located on South Johnson Street. Witnesses told police a man, later identified as Moreno, was armed with a knife and a second man suffered a stabbing, according to charging documents.

Police found Moreno, who law enforcement saw had blood on his clothing and hands. Moreno reportedly told police he had a knife on his person, which was later found during a search of his pockets, according to the case affidavit. It was a folding knife.

According to the affidavit, the 18-year-old victim was severely wounded and required two blood transfusions at the hospital. Authorities saw stab wounds all over his body, including one that lacerated his kidney.

Detectives processed evidence at the Rail Link Park. A substantial amount of blood evidence was observed.

Investigators found surveillance footage from a Mountain Line bus in midtown Missoula, showing Moreno and the 18-year-old sitting in the back together and seemingly getting along for a while.

About 17 minutes into their bus ride, the two interacted verbally, court documents allege. The victim was seen reaching out to shake hands, something Moreno didn’t reciprocate. Moreno then stands up, grabs his backpack and opens a knife blade in his hand.

Moreno is then seen in the footage “quickly lunging the blade into [the victim’s] neck,” the affidavit alleges. The 18-year-old buried his head in his lap, as Moreno continued to stab him, according to court documents.

The bus driver was reportedly unaware of the stabbing. Additional footage showed Moreno pacing outside of the bus, knife in hand, as the victim gets off.

While en route to the hospital for a cut on his hand, Moreno allegedly made ambiguous statements about being followed and that he “‘really didn’t want to like attack this person,’” the affidavit stated. Moreno stopped talking with detectives at the police station after he was read his rights and requested a lawyer. At his court appearance, representation for Moreno said he faced hostility and hazing in the community.

The court set Moreno’s bail at $500,000, citing the particularly violent accusations in the case. As of Friday afternoon, the victim was still at Providence St. Patrick Hospital for medical care.