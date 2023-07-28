A Missoula man who produced sexually explicit images of a child and downloaded sexually explicit images was sentenced to 30 years in prison Thursday.

Anthony Riley Smith, 29, pleaded guilty in March to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

In court documents, the government alleged that in 2021, a Missoula Police Department detective investigated several tips about sexually explicit images of children uploaded online.

After the search of his residence and seizure of electronic devices, investigators determined that Smith had produced child pornography of a prepubescent boy with a cell phone. Smith’s desktop computer contained images of the boy engaged in sexually explicit content.

The court also ordered $133,560 to be paid to the victim as restitution.

Smith admitted he had been collecting child pornography for more than a year.

“Smith committed unspeakable crimes against a vulnerable child,” U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. “His heinous conduct merits the lengthy sentence that the judge imposed today."

The Montana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Missoula Police Department and Montana Division of Criminal Investigation conducted the investigation.

“Thorough investigations are an invaluable part of seeking justice for victims, and we hope our role will somehow help victims along the path to recovery,” Missoula Police Chief Michael J. Colyer said.

U.C. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided in the federal case.