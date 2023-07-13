Two criminal cases involving the killings of women on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation progressed in federal court this week.

A Heart Butte man will spend over 15 years behind bars for murdering a woman on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Terrance T. Aimsback, 35, pleaded guilty in March to 2nd-degree murder. Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris sentenced him to 15 years and 10 months in federal prison on Wednesday, to be followed by five years of supervised release.

Prosecutors allege Aimsback beat the victim to death with a stick and subsequently lied to law enforcement, attempting to cover up the death. The two reportedly shared a romantic relationship. On Nov. 24, 2022 Aimsback called 911 claiming the woman would not wake up, but was breathing, the news release stated. Authorities arrived and determined the victim died hours beforehand.

In his interview with officials, Aimsback admitted to killing the woman via beating during an argument, according to the release.

“Aimsback earned this significant sentence based on his violent conduct that led to murdering his romantic partner. We will, and we must, hold perpetrators of violence against Native American women accountable,” U.S. Attorney for Montana Jesse Laslovich said in the release.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Timothy J. Racicot and Ryan G. Weldon prosecuted the case. The FBI, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services and Pondera County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation.

“The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women’s movement is one of the most important causes of our time, which is why our office will continue to seek justice for victims to ensure Native women and girls are protected,” Laslovich said.

On Thursday, a Browning man admitted to a federal charge alleging he hit and killed a woman with his car, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Jordan J. Morgan, 31, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, a news release stated. Morgan faces a maximum of eight years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 6. A plea agreement recommends 12 months and one day of prison time.

According to prosecutors, Morgan and the victim were in Browning on the evening of Nov. 8, 2021. The two knew each other and were reportedly arguing when Morgan got into his car while the woman stood near the open window of Morgan’s door.

Morgan pulled forward while the woman was holding onto the open window, veered to the right and threw the victim under the car. Morgan drove over her body, prosecutors allege.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Lori Harper Suek and Kalah A. Paisley are prosecuting the case. The FBI, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services and Montana Highway Patrol conducted the investigation.