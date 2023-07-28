An unidentified 15-year-old male was shot Friday morning in Marion near Moose Crossing Campground.
At 10:42 a.m., Flathead County law enforcement investigated the scene to find the male shot. The juvenile has since been transferred for medical treatment. The victim’s condition was unknown as of Friday afternoon, according to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino.
Police are currently investigating the incident and detectives are conducting interviews.
There is no concern for public safety, law enforcement stated.