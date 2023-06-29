After a 48-year tenure with the Garden City, Missoula's City Attorney is retiring on Friday.

Jim Nugent joined the City of Missoula in 1975. Just two years later, he was promoted to the city attorney post and has served in that role since. A reception for Nugent to celebrate his retirement is scheduled for Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Missoula City Council Chambers on Pine Street.

Throughout his decades-long career, Nugent has worked for eight mayors and scores of city councilors and local government officials, a news release from the City of Missoula stated.

“Jim Nugent has been a dedicated public servant for nearly 50 years,” said Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess in the news release. “He’s contributed tremendously to not only the City of Missoula but to the field of municipal attorneys around the state. We’ll miss Jim’s depth of knowledge, his good humor, his legal mind and his encyclopedic memory for facts and stories.”

Nugent's accomplishments span the many years he worked in Missoula's local government sector. Among them, the news release stated, was work in Missoula's acquisition of its water utility. Also, he helped with passing the city's anti-discrimination ordinance, which landed him the Walt Brown Award from the Montana Human Rights Network in 2011.

"Nugent was especially known for the high bar he set in ethics and public service," the news release stated.