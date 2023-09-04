Drawn-out contract negotiations have Missoula’s pretrial services and county officials in talks over the level of detail needed in financial reports from the nonprofit organization tasked with monitoring Missoulians accused of crimes.

A contract renewal with Missoula Correctional Services (MCS), the nonprofit that provides Missoula’s pretrial services, was stalled over MCS’ financial reporting capabilities. County officials said the review is part of a larger effort to provide more financial transparency to Missoulians.

MCS has run pretrial services since 1998. For people facing criminal charges, pretrial serves as a way for the court system to monitor them before they’re either convicted or acquitted of charges. Pretrial officers send out court date reminders and also monitor GPS or substance use monitoring, as required by the courts. At any given time, pretrial officers have roughly 300 clients, MCS Executive Director Sue Wilkins said.

The most recent contract between MCS and the county expired on June 30, 2023, throwing MCS and county officials into a round of negotiations over how expenses incurred by MCS are reported to the county.

When the county issued its request for proposals (RFP) in early May of this year, Missoula Community Justice Department Executive Director Shantelle Gaynor said the request’s cost proposal section asked for more detailed financial reporting from its pretrial vendor. Gaynor's office monitors the county's pretrial contact.

“The cost proposal is what caused Missoula Correctional Services to decline to put in (a proposal) because they didn’t feel like they could meet what the county was asking for,” Gaynor explained. “So now we’re in a stance where the RFP was not successful and we’re directly negotiating with MCS and while that’s happening, the contract is status quo and is going to run to the end of the calendar year.”

Gaynor added MCS currently doesn’t feel it can provide the level of detail requested by the county. MCS and county negotiators are honing in on the per person/per day rate for pretrial case supervision costs so MCS’ expenses are met along with the county’s need for detailed reporting, she explained.

Past invoices from MCS have been agreed upon, but low on detail, Gaynor said, and county officials want to remedy that.

In an interview with the Missoulian, Wilkins said MCS has consistently had a solid relationship with the county.

“We’ve always been good at working with the county and responding to their needs,” she said, adding that for many years, no RFP was issued for the county’s pretrial services because MCS was the only Missoula provider in the game. That changed as more pretrial providers entered the stage.

When asked specifically about the financial reporting lift, Wilkins said, “The reporting, various kinds of reporting, certainly are things we are negotiating. And how that can look. Operationally there are just some things we don’t feel are workable for us.”

“It’s not finances so much as operationally how that looks,” she continued.

Wilkins declined to go into more detail while negotiations are still pending. She maintained the negotiations are over structural and operational issues requested of MCS that the nonprofit doesn’t feel are workable on an administrative level.

Discussions are progressing, Wilkins said, and MCS will not leave Missoula hanging without pretrial services.

“Just because the contract ended June 30, we would never walk out on anything,” Wilkins said. “Public safety is what every one of our programs is about, and client welfare.”

In 2021, a national oversight group issued a review and report on Missoula’s pretrial services program. The report followed a strategic planning meeting with Missoula criminal justice leaders on how to get pretrial services to best-practice standards.

“The pretrial process, from beginning to end, in Missoula County should be further evaluated to ensure that national standards are met,” the report from The National Institute of Corrections Technical Assistance reads. “Specifically in the areas related to defendant interviews, sequential bail review, least restrictive conditions of release and differential supervision.”

When asked whether the report’s recommendations are a factor in current contract renewal delays, Wilkins said, “Really they aren’t the primary things, but they are going to be part of the negotiations.”

Wilkins added the nonprofit is still working on recommendations outlined in the report.

Missoula County Auditor David Wall explained the financial reporting issues with MCS are part of a larger effort by the county to bolster financial transparency with all of its vendors, not just its pretrial provider. Wall said with more detailed financial information, the county potentially could save money. However, if a vendor is being underpaid, the county wants to know that, too.

Josh Slotnick, a Missoula County Commissioner, echoed Wall, explaining the county is moving through all of its vendors to ensure financial reporting is up to date so the public and county know where their dollars are going.

“This is not because we don’t believe MCS has been doing a good job,” Slotnick said. “This is so we can show people who are interested, how are my hard-earned tax dollars spent?”

When asked about conversations to bring pretrial services in-house as a county-administered program, Slotnick was adamant the county cannot be without a pretrial program.

“There’s no way we’re not going to provide the service, whether it’s from MCS or another vendor or Missoula County,” Slotnick said. “We need to have a Plan B but our Plan A is to make these negotiations work.”

The county received an additional proposal through the RFP process (not from MCS), but it wasn't responsive to the county’s pretrial needs, according to Wall.

The county’s contract with MCS has been extended twice while details are ironed out, and is now set to expire at the end of the 2023 calendar year. Missoula’s pretrial program remains in place while negotiations continue.