A Missoula-based doctor settled a case for $85,000 in federal court alleging he illegally distributed ketamine in violation of the Controlled Substances Act, according to news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

William D. Stratford, who operated clinics in Missoula and Kalispell that dispense ketamine, was accused by prosecutors of distributing the drug from an unregistered location and failed to maintain proper records for his controlled substances.

Stratford entered into the settlement agreement on Aug. 11 with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and U.S. Attorney's Office.

"The settlement agreement is neither an admission of liability by Stratford nor a concession by the United States that its claims are not well-founded," the news release stated.

The original complaint alleged DEA officials inspected Stratford's Missoula clinic, Big Sky Ketamine Care, in 2021. Authorities reported violations of the Controlled Substances Act, namely poor record keeping of Stratford's substances. He also didn't keep required registration for drugs stored at his house or Kalispell business, prosecutors alleged.

"In addition, Stratford did not maintain as required records of receipt for ketamine and failed to provide distribution records as required for ketamine that was administered or distributed from May 2019 through February 2021," the news release stated.

Ketamine is a Schedule III non-narcotic substance. It's commonly used for short-term sedation and also is sometimes used for treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and other psychological conditions.

The settlement agreement bars Stratford from prescribing controlled substances to himself, family and office staff for five years.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Kakuk.