A driver crashed a stolen truck through a yard, knocking over a powerline in the process Wednesday, according to Missoula police reports.

The sole occupant of the vehicle, identified by police as Richard Trent Nygaard, is accused of fleeing the scene at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday on the 1800 block of Scott Street. Law enforcement alleges he then traveled on foot through a field where he was arrested by officers on the 1300 block of Rodgers Street with no further incident.

According to charging documents from the Missoula County Attorney's office, officers responded to a report of a truck hitting a house Wednesday evening. The truck was unoccupied with the engine running when officers arrived, and couldn't be turned off until some spliced wires under the steering wheel were disconnected. An officer saw the suspect across a fence by Zip Beverage, and ordered him to surrender.

Instead the suspect ran into a field of weeds, according to charging documents. The officer followed in his police cruiser, finding a discarded shirt believed to belong to the suspect. Nygaard was soon spotted sitting on a porch chair of a nearby apartment, where he was arrested.

The truck owner said he had not given anyone permission to take it from its original location in Evaro. When officers recovered it, the white vehicle had been spray-painted black. Officers also observed a damaged communications box and electrical box near the house where the truck crashed.

Because of the crash, Nygaard was then taken to a local hospital. He was later charged with felony theft and felony criminal mischief, as well as misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer, driving under the influence, and failing to notify the owner of damage to property or fixtures along the highway.

He is scheduled to appear in Missoula County Justice Court on Thursday afternoon.