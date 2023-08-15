A former Missoula schools gym teacher was convicted of a sexual assault charge on Tuesday, moving forward a case that’s been pending in Missoula court for almost two years.

Jordan K. Graves entered an Alford plea to one felony count of sexual assault involving a minor by common scheme. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 17 in front of Missoula County District Judge Jason Marks.

Under an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence to gain a conviction.

Charging documents first filed in December 2021 allege a woman came forward and reported Graves assaulted her when he was student-teaching her gym class in 2010. The accuser was 15 years old at the time and was a freshman. Graves was born in 1988 and was either 21 or 22 at the time.

A subsequent affidavit filed in May includes the amended “common scheme” charge. It details three additional accusers who were students at Sentinel High School while Graves was employed there as a student gym teacher, according to court documents.

Graves, who is not in custody, moved away from Montana in 2012. He was also charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent, but that was dismissed without prejudice, meaning the charge could be brought again, pending sentencing.

The charge is punishable by up to a life term in state prison, though a plea agreement recommends he serve 20 years in Department of Corrections custody, with all of that time suspended, Missoula Deputy County Attorney Mark Handelman said.

The judge will make the final sentencing decision in November.