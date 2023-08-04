A man was arrested this week on suspicion of making threats to shoot and harm staff at a Missoula health center, according to court documents.

Daniel A. Kovats, 41, is charged with one felony count of intimidation involving a threat or false report, court filings show. If convicted, Kovats faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in the Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine.

Kovats was booked into the Missoula jail Thursday morning and is being held on a $500,000 bond, according to the jail roster. He’s scheduled to see a judge for his initial appearance on Monday morning.

A physician at a local naturopathic wellness center called 911 on Tuesday to report a threatening email she received from Kovats a day prior, according to the case affidavit. The email was sent to the doctor’s office at 12:52 p.m. on Monday. According to the physician, she was familiar with Kovats through work at her office.

In the email’s text, included in the affidavit, Kovats allegedly wrote he was in possession of a semi-automatic rifle and had plans to visit the business with bullets.

“Due to the abhorrent treatment and assumptions about me, I will be taking the life of every staff member,” the email reads.

“You will pay for your transgression and your sexist, unseeing liberal point of view will no longer matter because you will be just as dead as the rest of your staff,” it continued. The message contained other threatening statements.

The physician reported to authorities that on April 17 she received other concerning emails which were documented with the Missoula Police Department. She reported Kovats previously emailed her from the address used in Monday’s email, according to charging documents.

Threats against health care workers spiked nationwide during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Such threats prompted workers at Missoula’s Providence St. Patrick Hospital to put up signs in 2022 saying abusive and threatening language would not be tolerated.