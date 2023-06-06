A Missoula man accused of strangling his wife to death nearly two years ago is on trial in Missoula County District Court this week.

Prosecutors allege Staryal D. Johnston killed Danielle Johnston on the night of Sept. 2, 2021. Staryal Johnston is facing one count of deliberate homicide in connection to the incident. He’s also charged with one count of incest, a felony, spurred by allegations he was sexually abusing a minor in his care. Prosecutors explained the one incest count encompasses accusations spanning many years.

Missoula County District Judge Shane Vannatta is presiding over the trial, which is expected to wrap up sometime next week.

Missoula Deputy County Attorney Ryan Mickelson argued on the night of Sept. 2, 2021, Staryal attacked Danielle in their home after Danielle learned he was assaulting the girl. Staryal “rendered her defenseless” by tying her hands behind her back and then strangling Danielle to death, prosecutors allege.

“Dani’s life started to slip away moment by terrifying moment,” Mickelson said at the trial’s outset.

Staryal was arrested at the scene and has been in jail on a $1 million bail.

Defense attorneys, who haven’t started calling witnesses yet, asked the jury to carefully examine all of the evidence and assess the credibility of witnesses. Missoula Public Defenders Meghan Benson and Joseph Weaver are representing Staryal Johnston.

The prosecution’s first witness was the minor who was at the home and contacted 911 the night Danielle died. The night of Sept. 2 was a typical one for the family, but a fight ensued between Staryal and Danielle when she learned about Staryal allegedly having inappropriate sexual contact with the witness.

The girl walked the jury through alleged sexual abuse by Staryal, something she said lasted for years. She testified the abuse started when she was about 5 years old and continued up until Danielle’s death.

Court documents state on the evening of Sept. 2, the minor told dispatch Staryal Johnston was “abusing” Danielle. When deputies contacted the girl at the residence, she told them she had pleaded with Staryal Johnston not to kill Danielle.

"The precocious sixth grader was trying to stay calm in the face of this living nightmare," Mickelson said. The minor grabbed a phone and secretly called law enforcement. Deputies arrived a short time later, and there was a small foot chase for Staryal before he was apprehended.

Danielle was found unresponsive by deputies, according to court documents, and was brought to Providence St. Patrick Hospital where she died from her injuries.

Shortly after Danielle died, her mother, Lori Winter, told the Missoulian her daughter was a strong, resilient woman and loving mother. Danielle was 30 when she lost her life.

The trial was set to resume Wednesday morning.