A structure fire over the weekend damaged a vacant house on Prince Street.

A call into Missoula 911 reported smoke coming out of a house at the 200 block of Prince Street Saturday afternoon. Firefighters were dispatched at about 12:45 p.m., according to a Missoula Fire Department news release.

Crews saw smoke coming from a boarded-up, one-and-a-half story house. According to the news release, police reported the house was known as a place houseless people used for shelter.

Firefighters tore off plywood sheets covering entrances. Heavy black smoke was seen throughout the structure, according to the release. First responders quickly found the origin of the fire and suppressed it.

The blaze was extinguished in roughly 15 minutes. Investigators are working to determine the fire’s cause.

The house was reportedly empty when the fire broke out, and no injuries were reported, according to the news release. Flames were contained to the room of origin.

Thirteen firefighters responded, along with three fire engines, a ladder truck, a battalion chief, medical personnel and police.