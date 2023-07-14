A Missoula man will spend 95 years in prison for fatally shooting his father, a former Missoula fire chief, 21 times at their home in 2021.

Colton R. Merritt, 24, entered an Alford plea to a deliberate homicide charge in May stemming from accusations he killed his father, Daniel C. Merritt, 58. Colton sat quietly while Missoula County District Court Judge Robert Deschamps handed him the sentence on Friday afternoon.

Under an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence to gain a conviction.

Daniel Merritt died on Jan. 3, 2021 in his Missoula home. Court documents state that on Jan. 4, 2021, Colton called 911 and told dispatchers he shot his father in self-defense. Daniel was a retired Missoula Rural Fire Battalion Chief.

A slew of victim impact statements were read by Daniel’s loved ones. They described Daniel as a supportive father who deeply cared about his family and community.

“My father would do anything to help others, his career was centered on protecting people and property,” Michael Merritt, Daniel’s oldest son, said.

Matthew Merritt, another one of Daniel’s children, called out the high number of bullet wounds his dad suffered.

“Colton did not decide to kill my dad once,” Matthew Merritt said. “He made 19 individual decisions to kill my dad over and over and over again until my dad was lifeless and mutilated. And then Colton proceeded to go on with his day like nothing ever happened.”

Missoula Deputy County Attorney Mac Bloom clarified that there were 21 total wounds. Bloom said one of the bullet wounds was directly in the center of Daniel’s back.

In February 2022, Deschamps ordered Colton to be evaluated at the Montana State Hospital after his attorney filed a notice saying Colton intended to rely on a “mental disease or disorder” defense, but Colton was found fit to proceed.

Colton’s defense attorney, Missoula Public Defender William Managhan, maintained at sentencing that his client believed the murder was self-defense and not premeditated. Colton spoke in court, echoing the self-defense argument, apologizing to his family only briefly after being prompted by the judge.

Colton will be eligible for parole after 24½ years. He was remanded to the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office for transport to the state prison, where he’ll serve out his sentence.