After six days of testimony, a jury on Wednesday convicted Staryal D. Johnston of killing Danielle Johnston, his wife, in their Missoula home on Sept. 2, 2021.

Danielle’s parents and loved ones cheered as they exited the courtroom and embraced on the courthouse lawn. Danielle would be 32 years old at the end of June.

After about four hours of deliberation, the Missoula jury found Staryal Johnston, 34, guilty of one count of deliberate homicide and one count of incest. Staryal stood calmly in between his attorneys as the verdict was read.

Prosecutors allege Staryal’s sexual abuse of a young girl culminated into the Sept. 2 homicide at Azalea Drive. The girl, the prosecution's key witness, opened testimony last week. Her 911 call triggered a law enforcement response the night Danielle died.

She presented the jury with her account of sexual abuse by Staryal, something she said lasted for years.

According to the minor, the night of Sept. 2 was a typical one for the family, but a fight ensued between Staryal and Danielle when she learned about Staryal having inappropriate sexual contact with the minor. Sometime just before 10 p.m., she saw the suspect on top of Danielle with his hand on her neck immediately before she died.

Danielle was found unresponsive by emergency personnel when they got to the house just after 10 p.m. Her death certificate shows she died from ligature strangulation by the manner of homicide.

Missoula Deputy County Attorney Ryan Mickelson said the minor tried to cut the restraints off Danielle, but they were affixed too tightly. Body camera footage showed Staryal briefly try to run from law enforcement when they got to the house, but he was quickly caught and arrested. Mickelson explained Danielle’s death was intentional based on the way the ligature was tied around her neck.

“He did everything he could to ensure the death of his wife,” Mickelson said during closing arguments.

Body camera footage played for the jury showed first responders trying unsuccessfully to revive Danielle. Staryal is also heard in the footage claiming Danielle wasn’t at home when officials were there.

“There was no motive for anyone to hurt Dani,” Mickelson said. “She was loving, she was caring, she was well-liked by her neighbors.”

On Monday, defense made a motion to dismiss the homicide charge based on lack of sufficient evidence, arguing there wasn’t satisfactory direct testimony established that Staryal used a ligature to kill his wife. Missoula County District Court Judge Shane Vannatta denied the motion from the bench.

Missoula Public Defender Meghan Benson focused on inconsistencies in the timeline and details of the minor’s testimony. She called out different accounts of what Staryal was wearing the night of Sept. 2 and what TV show was playing in the minutes before the murder. She contended though small, those details were sufficient to cause reasonable doubt.

The defense’s case also tried to establish that there might have been other people in the vicinity of the Johnston residence the night Danielle died, based on testimony from a witness that he took a family member of Staryal’s to the area on Sept. 2 for a drug transaction.

However, multiple Missoula deputies testified they were dispatched to a gas station at the Wye around 9:20 p.m. the night of Sept. 2. There, deputies contacted the same witness for a property trespass and said they were with him for about 40 minutes. Danielle was found dead by deputies just after 10 p.m.

“There is no evidence before you there was anyone else in that house,” Missoula Deputy County Attorney Andrea Haney said in her closing arguments just before the jury went into deliberations. “Every suggestion to the contrary, is an invitation to speculate.”

Staryal Johnston faces up to a life term in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 22.