A man was sentenced to 15 years at the Montana State Hospital following accusations he tried to kidnap a 3-year-old at the Western Montana Fair last summer.

Robert J. Price, charged with one count each of attempted kidnapping and assault on a minor, both felonies, was sentenced in Missoula County District Court on Sept. 8. For the kidnapping charge, Missoula County District Judge Shane Vannatta imposed 10 years at the state hospital.

Price also received five years for the assault charge, but all of that time was suspended, court filings show.

The child was getting his photo taken by his parents at the Missoula fair in August 2022 when Price reportedly walked up behind the child, grabbed him and began to run, Missoula County charging documents state.

The child’s father intercepted Price and started yelling at him. Price immediately threw the child at his father and started running southwest through the fairgrounds, charging documents allege. Officers put out a description via police scanner. A Missoula County Sheriff’s deputy located Price and arrested him.

Two days prior to the incident at the fair, Price was arrested by Missoula police on suspicion of assault with a weapon, animal cruelty and other charges, according to a Missoula police press release.

Vannatta followed sentencing recommendations in a plea agreement filed in February. A doctor determined Price was experiencing mental health issues at the time of the offense rendering him unable to follow laws, the plea agreement reads. He was remanded to the custody of the Department of Public Health and Human Services.

Missoula Chief Criminal Deputy County Attorney Matt Jennings prosecuted the case, and Public Defender Meghan Benson represented Price.