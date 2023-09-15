Two out-of-state men will each spend several years in federal custody after they were sentenced in separate Missoula child-sex cases.

Bobby M. Argo, 23, received a six-year federal prison sentence for getting child pornography materials from a minor he befriended while living in Missoula, according to a U.S. Attorney's Office news release. He is a California resident.

Argo pleaded guilty to a receipt of child pornography charge in May, court filings show. His time in prison will be followed by 10 years of supervised release.

Between 2021 and early 2022 Argo was living in Missoula when he became friends with a young girl under the age of 18, according to court documents and the news release. She told Argo someone online was coercing her into sending sexually explicit photos of herself.

"Argo offered to help (the minor) and asked her to get him in touch with her extortioner," the news release stated. "Instead of helping, Argo messaged the perpetrator separately and offered to assist him in further extorting (the girl) for explicit images of herself and others."

Authorities served a search warrant on Argo's social media accounts, cellphone and California house and found child pornography, including sexually explicit footage of the minor that Argo got online while still living in Missoula, according to court documents and the news release. Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin Hargrove prosecuted the case, which was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Missoula Police Department.

Also this week, a man from Washington state was sentenced in federal court for traveling to Missoula with the goal of meeting a minor for sex. Kenton A. Shaull, 59, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, to be followed by 15 years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Shaull pleaded guilty to attempted coercion and enticement of a minor in April 2023 after he was arrested in an undercover investigation, according to the release. Shaull came to Missoula on May 14, 2022 expecting to meet a minor, who he had been messaging with online, for sexual contact. Law enforcement arrested Shaull when he arrived at a pre-determined meeting spot.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian Lowney prosecuted the case. The FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force and Missoula County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.