A motorcyclist died in Missoula on Friday after being hit by a car near the Orange Street bridge.

According to the Missoula Police Department, a 21-year-old man was hit by a car at the 200 block of South Orange Street at about 9:30 p.m. on Friday evening. He was riding a motorcycle.

He was declared dead after he was transported for medical care. Life-saving measures were administered on-scene, according to the news release.

The driver of the car was identified by police and is being cooperative with the crash investigation, which is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 406-552-6300.

MPD extended their condolences to the motorcyclist’s family.