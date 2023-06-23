A motorcyclist seriously injured on Reserve Street earlier this month died on Thursday after fighting for his life for weeks, according to Montana Highway Patrol.

On June 7, a 27-year-old man was riding his Yamaha motorcycle south on Reserve Street at 8:25 a.m. He was wearing a helmet, according to a highway patrol crash report. He was a Missoula resident.

Near Stockyard Road, a Nissan sedan turned left in front of the motorcyclist, causing the bike to crash.

The biker succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, more than two weeks since the wreck. The Nissan driver was a 47-year-old man from Missoula. He was wearing a seat belt and was unharmed, according to the report.

Alcohol and speed are not listed in the report as suspected factors in the crash, and road conditions were dry.