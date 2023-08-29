A man was charged in Missoula County District Court last week following accusations that he fired an AR-15 at someone in Missoula’s Northside neighborhood.

Eifree Arrieta, 30, is charged with one felony count of assault with a weapon. If convicted, he faces a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in state prison. Arrieta had a $25,000 bond imposed in Justice Court during his initial appearance on Friday. As of Tuesday morning, he was still in custody at the Missoula jail.

On Aug. 21, Missoula police responded to Providence St. Patrick Hospital’s emergency department for a man with a gunshot wound. The injured man was shot at least once, possibly twice on his right arm, according to charging documents.

He told officers he had been at a downtown Missoula bar when a verbal fight between two men and him ensued. He drove a friend home and was allegedly followed by the men he was fighting with.

Near Pullman Street and the Northside cemetery, he turned his car around and drove at the two men from the bar who were allegedly following him. According to charging documents, the suspect car stopped in the street, and the witness saw the two men exit. One man pulled out what the witness described as an AR-15 rifle from the trunk.

The witness then drove his car into the suspect vehicle. As he was driving away, the witness reported his car was shot at by the man with the AR-15. According to charging documents, one round went through the back of his vehicle and struck him. His friend was uninjured.

Officers found rounds and shell casings at the crime scene, along with a base plate for an AR-style magazine. Police inspected the witness’ car and found blood evidence consistent with the driver being shot on his right side.

Arrieta was identified through interviews with bar staff. Police found and arrested him on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

The following day, detectives interviewed him. Arrieta told officers he was physically assaulted at the bar and recounted he was driving when another car crashed into him. According to charging documents, Arrieta denied any firearms being involved in the incident.

Arrieta’s arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 11. If released, he’s barred from possessing guns, alcohol or going into bars and casinos, but he wasn’t placed on pretrial supervision or alcohol monitoring, according to a conditions of release document.