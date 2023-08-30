A 26-year-old woman died after being hit by a car in Missoula early Tuesday morning.

At 5:30 a.m., Missoula police responded to a pedestrian-versus-vehicle collision at the 2900 block of South Avenue. The pedestrian was found unresponsive, according to a news release from the Missoula Police Department.

Medical care was rendered to the woman, but she died from being hit. The driver involved in the fatal crash was cooperative with law enforcement's investigation, according to the release. Police didn't clarify whether the driver was arrested.

Police didn't release the dead woman's name.

Detectives continue to investigate the collision. They are asking people with information about the incident to contact MPD's non-emergency line at 406-552-6300.