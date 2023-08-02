Faulty body cameras and unreliable video evidence have the Missoula Police Department asking local government officials to approve a spending increase on a new digital evidence system.

The department made its budget requests for the 2024 fiscal year last Wednesday. Along with the digital evidence program, the department asked for continued officer wellness funding, four new police vehicles and a DUI enforcement position.

Last Wednesday, Chief Mike Colyer pitched to the City Council Budget and Finance Committee a $1.5 million, five-year contract with the Axon Digital Evidence Program. Colyer described the company as an industry leader and said it would be a vast improvement from the city’s current, antiquated way of collecting and storing video evidence.

“Our current need is we have a digital evidence program that we don’t believe in,” Colyer said. “We have had a number of unexpected failures from our video system.”

Batteries in officers’ body and dash cameras frequently can’t make it through a full shift without dying, something that places MPD at risk of failing to obtain video evidence of critical incidents.

“We have experienced situations where we think we’ve activated it, we think it’s gathering evidence, and it’s not,” Colyer said, adding that camera footage is especially crucial when police are interacting with armed people. MPD’s current digital evidence vendor offers little in the way of tech support when police try to recover footage.

In addition to extended battery life, Colyer explained Axon offers a comprehensive boost to camera quality and cohesiveness. They offer body, dash and interview room cameras with storage and modern interface.

Colyer lauded Axon’s advanced "activation triggers" for its cameras. Colyer said if an officer draws a firearm, deploys a taser, unlocks a rifle or speeds in a vehicle, cameras automatically turn on.

“When people are feeling threatened or a sense of urgency they don’t always take time to stop and turn on their body-worn camera,” Colyer said.

It’s a steep request at $1,563,169, but that amount would stretch over a five-year period. The first year would cost the city about $116,628, and in subsequent years the city would foot a $361,635 bill for Axon’s services. MPD’s current system that’s been causing officers trouble costs about $27,000 a year.

Colyer referenced an incident from 2007 when a man was arrested while interfering with a suicidal woman. It wasn’t captured on video and MPD got sued. Colyer said a federal judge decided MPD was liable for footage regardless of technical hiccups, and the city ended up settling the case for $365,000.

Reliability hasn’t been a consistent issue since 2007, as the department has made changes with its systems since then, but Colyer said in an email dependable footage collection has emerged as a problem again over the last year or so. This is the first year the department has requested an upgraded system.

“We are bringing it forward now because of the sense of urgency we are feeling about some system failures and other potential risks we manage with disseminating evidence, along with the current features offered by newer technology,” Colyer wrote in an email.

In his presentation to councilors, Colyer noted the nationwide call for transparency and accountability of law enforcement agencies.

“We are really blessed with a positive relationship we have with our community but it can take one terrible incident with an unexplained failure to tear years of that relationship building apart,” the chief said.

Funding for the city’s Crisis Intervention Team was included in Colyer’s requests, too. The team trains officers on how to handle mental health crises. For the upcoming fiscal year, he estimated the cost at $313,137, which would come from another round of American Rescue Plan Act money.

“It’s been really well established, the value CIT brings to us as we respond to all of these behavior health issues,” the chief said. The $313,137 would grow the program to three full time employees, including a data analyst.

Three more patrol cars and a traffic enforcement motorcycle, totaling $325,500, are also in the department’s 2024 fiscal year asks, something MPD has been asking for four years. A grant-funded officer dedicated to DUI patrol was included, too, something Colyer said would allow his department to take a proactive approach to impaired driving.