Missoula police are asking for public assistance in identifying two suspects linked to attacks at the California Street bridge on Sept. 2.

Two separate people were attacked and beat up in two incidents roughly 10 minutes apart on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 2., according to a Missoula Police Department social media post. The assaults reportedly happened on the north end of the California Street Footbridge at 11:25 p.m. and 11:35 p.m.

"Video footage before, during and after the incidents shows multiple bicyclists and pedestrians walking by the two individuals, and it appears that their first victim might have known them before he was beat up," the post stated.

The two suspects are believed to be men. Footage is too grainy for detectives to identify anything else about the suspects, according to the post.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Missoula police at 406-552-6335.