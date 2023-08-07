A woman died from her injuries last week following a hit-and-run incident on Russell Street in July, authorities reported on Monday.

On July 21, a 53-year-old woman was walking in a crosswalk east at the intersection of Russell Street and Third Street West. At about 4:43 p.m., a Chevy pickup turned right from South Third Street onto Russell when it hit and ran over the woman, according to a Montana Highway Patrol crash report.

According to the report, the driver subsequently fled the scene. Alcohol and drugs were suspected factors in the crash.

The victim, a Missoula resident, was transported to Providence St. Patrick Hospital, where she died from her injuries last Thursday, Aug. 3. The driver, who was uninjured, was listed in the report as a 42-year-old woman from Frenchtown.

Missoula police detectives are referring the case to the Missoula County Attorney’s office for possible charges, polices spokesperson Whitney Bennett said.