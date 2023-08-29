A mother accused of killing her two children in Missoula in 2021 pleaded guilty on Tuesday, moving along a case that’s been pending in Missoula County District Court for nearly two years.

Leannah J. Gardipe, 35, is charged with two felony counts of deliberate homicide. On Tuesday, pursuant to a plea agreement, she pleaded guilty to both charges. Her sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 20 in front of Missoula County District Judge Robert Deschamps.

Court documents accuse Gardipe of stabbing her two children, who were 3 and 5 at the time, to death in their Missoula home. When deputies arrived at the house on Patty Anny Drive the morning of Nov. 19, 2021 they found the two young children not moving and with significant injuries.

Gardipe has been in custody at the Missoula jail on a $10,000,000 bail since she was arrested in November 2021.

A plea agreement filed on Tuesday recommends Gardipe serve two consecutive life sentences in custody at the state Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS), with no time suspended. The judge will make a final decision on Gardipe’s sentence at the Nov. 20 hearing.

At Tuesday’s hearing, Missoula Chief Criminal Deputy County Attorney Matt Jennings said Gardipe was found fit to proceed last fall following a doctor's report. However, the evaluation determined Gardipe wasn’t able to conform to the law at the time of the offenses, hence the state's recommended commitment to DPHHS.

Jennings is prosecuting the case, and Missoula attorney Ben Darrow is Gardipe's representation.