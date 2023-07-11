Following a botched fugitive transport by a private company, Montana officials are working to ensure a homicide suspect that escaped custody over the weekend in Sanders County is brought back to the Midwest without further issues.

Sunday morning, Chadwick Shane Mobley was en route to Missoula from Lincoln County when he slipped out of his handcuffs and ankle shackles at the Plains Town Pump. He evaded law enforcement for nearly two full days before he was apprehended just after 6 p.m. on Monday evening.

A news release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office stated Mobley was the subject of a nationwide manhunt for a homicide case in Michigan. He was spotted on June 28 and was subsequently arrested at a grocery store in Libby.

Mobley was held in the Lincoln County jail pending his extradition to Michigan. Sanders County Sheriff Shawn Fielders said the transport service was bringing Mobley to the Missoula airport, to be flown to Michigan, when he escaped supervision in Plains.

On Monday, he was found near River Road West in Plains. Fielders said Mobley somehow got possession of a canoe and was paddling on the river when law enforcement found him. Responding deputies and officers met Mobley at the river’s bank and took him into custody without further incident. Mobley wasn’t armed.

Fielders suspected Mobley was hiding around the Plains area in the time frame he was missing.

Initial information sent out by the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office stated the transport was done by a private company contracted through the U.S. Marshals Service. There’s still some confusion as to who exactly arranged the transport and contracted the private company, but Montana authorities suspect it was the U.S. Marshals Michigan division.

U.S. Marshals Service for Montana Chief Deputy Tim Hornung said on Tuesday he didn’t know what private company was used to handle the transport, and that the Marshals office in Montana was not involved in moving Mobley.

A Facebook post from the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday addressed concerns over Mobley’s transport back to Michigan. The post stated a private company will not be used to bring Mobley back to the Midwest, but rather local law enforcement agencies will collaborate on the transport.

"The sheriff himself and other deputies, detectives, [and detention officers] have offered to do whatever is needed if needed, to ensure this doesn’t happen again," the post stated. "This does not mean we are doing or not doing the transport but it will not be a contracted transport."