Authorities are investigating a suspected murder-suicide following a fight between two men at a boat launch near Eureka.

At 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Lincoln County law enforcement was sent to the Rexford Bench boat launch for a shooting, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office news release. Two men were arguing while loading boats at the boat ramp, officers determined.

Oregon resident Eric Newman, 40, got into his car to back down the ramp. The second man, Christopher Foster, a 51-year-old Kalispell resident, allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot Newman, according to the news release.

“Foster then retreated to the parking area and was later found in his vehicle with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” the news release stated.

Both men died at the crime scene, according to the sheriff’s office. The press release didn’t detail if there were witnesses when the shooting occurred.

The Eureka Police Department, U.S. Border Patrol agents, the U.S. Forest Service and the Eureka Volunteer Ambulance department assisted, too. Deputies and detectives are still investigating the incident.