With almost 30 years of Montana law enforcement experience under his belt, Missoula’s new Chief of Police Mike Colyer hit the ground running on June 12.

Colyer fielded questions in an interview with the Missoulian this week about his visions for the department, along with pressing issues in Missoula such as homelessness and police shootings. A Missoula native, Colyer joined the city's police force in 1996.

In his 27-year tenure with the department, Colyer quickly rose through the ranks from sergeant, to captain to detective. In 2011 he was promoted to captain and assigned to the detective division. During that time, he guided the Missoula Police Department’s work with the U.S. Department of Justice to reform MPD's response to sexual assault.

In 2020, Colyer filled in as the department’s interim leader before Jaeson White, who retired in February, took the post.

“I just kind of tried to do my best throughout the years and took opportunities where they came” Colyer said. "And it came kind of real to me after the first time I was this interim chief."

Since joining MPD Colyer said he’s seen the department shift as it adapts to an ever-changing social and criminal justice landscape.

“Back in the day, law violators went to jail for just about everything,” he said. “As the criminal justice system has adapted and the community’s expectations have adapted, we take different enforcement approaches. What oftentimes took somebody to jail doesn’t any more.”

When someone is arrested, Colyer said officers look at problem-solving approaches that have to balance public safety with jail overcrowding.

Colyer is focused on both short-term and long-term goals for MPD. Right now, ripple effects from staffing changes and promotions are being ironed out. Colyer said retention and recruiting officers is also a constant issue.

Looking further into the future, Colyer brought up the department’s need for a new building. The department is currently split between two locations, one building on Catlin Street and the main station in City Hall.

“We need to be under the same roof,” Colyer said.

The Catlin Street division helped with safely storing evidence, but Colyer noted the separation is causing inefficiencies within the department. The new chief wants a building that’s big enough to house the entire force while also being accessible to the general public.

On the topic police shootings, Colyer said taking a human life is nothing to take lightly.

“It’s a tragedy for everybody,” he said.

A young Native American man died by suicide in 2021 during a chase with Missoula police. The incident prompted an inquest into the death which cleared the officer involved of any criminal liability. In August 2022, Missoula police was one of many agencies involved in the fatal shooting of Vance Ledeau, a robbery suspect who was killed at the Missoula Smokejumper Center. An inquest has yet to be scheduled in Ledeau’s case. Colyer wasn't chief when either incident happened.

“My approach at the beginning is to be supportive of everybody,” Colyer explained. “To make sure there’s an honest, professional outside investigation to identify the truth of what occurred and then ultimately be transparent to our community members who want to know what occurred.”

Colyer said the cleanest way to get information to the public on police shootings is through the state’s coroner inquest process (which is required by state law whenever someone dies in custody), but the chief acknowledged the lengthy amount of time that takes to get scheduled.

He also explained the department’s role in enforcing a new emergency city ordinance that gives officials the authority to move people out of parks who are overnight camping.

“So our role in that, it’s a safety role,” Colyer said. “We’re not jonesing to write a bunch of tickets for camping in the park.”

He added the vast majority of people comply when asked to leave parks and don’t push back against city officials.

Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess said at Colyer's June 7 confirmation the city got broad feedback stating Colyer was well-suited to be the next chief law enforcement officer for the city. Colyer received praise across the board from city councilors when they unanimously confirmed him to the post.

An official swearing-in ceremony has yet to be scheduled.