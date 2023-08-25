Polson’s new police chief took the reins last week.

After serving as interim chief, George Simpson officially took over as the city’s new law enforcement chief on Thursday. Simpson started his tenure with the police department about eight years ago.

He’s since served as both a sergeant and a captain, according to a news release sent out by the City of Polson.

“The City of Polson is excited for the contributions that George Simpson will make to our community in his new role as Police Chief,” said Ed Meece, Polson city manager, in the news release. “Chief Simpson’s leadership will further enhance the department’s ability to demonstrate excellent public service to the citizens of Polson.”

In April, Polson’s former police chief Wade Nash retired following a DUI arrest in Polson city limits. Simpson was subsequently appointed as interim chief.

Simpson also worked in the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and in law enforcement in Jacksonville, Florida. He graduated from the FBI Executive Command College and FBI Executive Development Supervisor & Command Leadership Institute.

Before that, Simpson served nine years in the U.S. Navy.

According to the news release, Simpson was up against 20 other applications that came in through a national search. Candidates were evaluated by 14 different people during the hiring process.