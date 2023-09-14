A Polson police officer is facing a felony charge stemming from accusations of child sex abuse, local authorities reported on Thursday morning.

Polson Police Officer Matthew Timm was arrested by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on a sex abuse of children charge on Wednesday afternoon, according to a Polson Police Department press release.

The news release didn’t provide information on the circumstances leading up to Timm’s arrest, but it said the investigation is ongoing. Lake County jail records showed Timm was in custody as of Thursday morning, but no bond was listed. Timm hasn’t entered a plea yet.

Timm’s bond was set at $500,000 on Thursday in Lake County Justice Court, according to Lake County Attorney James Lapotka. Timm’s next court date is Oct. 31. A case affidavit detailing the allegations hasn’t been filed yet, but likely will in the next week, Lapotka confirmed.

“The PPD will continue to work with our partners in the criminal justice system to aid in this investigation,” the news release stated. “An internal employment investigation is also ongoing and no further information regarding his employment will be released at this time.

“Our fundamental duty as officers is to serve mankind, safeguard lives and property, to protect the innocent against deception, the weak against oppression or intimidation, and the peaceful against violence or disorder. This is the mission, and we all took the oath dedicating ourselves to justice and honor. Officers who are found not honoring the oath have no place in this department,” Polson Police Chief George Simpson said in the release.

The Polson Police Department cooperated with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Montana Department of Justice leading up to the arrest.

In April, Polson’s former police chief, Wade Nash, retired following a DUI arrest in Polson city limits. Nash retired, and Simpson was subsequently given the post as the department’s new chief.