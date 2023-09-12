Polson police reported a suspicious death after a woman was found dead in a home last week.

Officers responded to a house at the 300 block of 10th Avenue West in Polson to do a welfare check on Wednesday, Sept. 6. Inside, they found Philista St. John dead, according to a Polson Police Department news release. Police didn’t include information on St. John’s age or place of residence.

Suspicious circumstances surrounding St. John’s death led officers to suspect foul play. The news release said a person of interest was identified and no danger exists to the public, but it didn’t mention if any arrests were made. Polson Police Chief George Simpson didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

The investigation is ongoing. The department extended their condolences to St. John’s family.

According to the news release, the CSKT Tribal Police, Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Montana Highway Patrol, Lake County Attorney’s Office and Lake County 911 assisted in the response.