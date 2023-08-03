A Missoula public defender won’t spend any more time in jail after a judge gave him a suspended sentence last week for an assault case.

William L. Managhan was originally charged with a felony strangulation count. That charge was reduced to misdemeanor assault. On July 26, a Missoula County judge sentenced Managhan to six months at the county jail with all of that time suspended, court filings show.

Managhan signed a plea agreement and entered an Alford plea to the misdemeanor charge, according to court filings. Under an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence to gain a conviction.

Charging documents for the case allege in May 2022 Managhan physically assaulted a child that was in his care. The minor reportedly disclosed prior incidents of physical assault by Managhan while talking with officers.

The Office of the Public Defender didn’t return a request for comment on Managhan’s employment status, but Managhan’s name is listed as defense representation on several current Missoula County court dockets.

Managhan got three days’ credit for time already served in jail after he was arrested. Ben Darrow represented Managhan, and the Montana Attorney General’s office prosecuted the case.