A Kalispell man will spend two and a half years in federal prison for threatening to kill U.S. Senator Jon Tester, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Kevin P. Smith, 46, was sentenced on Thursday. He pleaded guilty in April to one count of threatening to murder a U.S. Senator, after Tester's staff discovered several threatening voicemails on the senator's phone on Jan. 30.

Smith left Tester 60 voicemails at his Kalispell office, according to prosecutors.

In one voicemail, according to court documents, Smith said, "There is nothing I want more than to have you stand toe to toe with me. You stand toe to toe with me. I rip your head off. You die. You stand in a situation where it is physical between you and me. You die."

A second message allegedly states "I would love to f------- kill you. I would love to see your FBI at my door. I would love to see something in the news."

Smith's voicemails spurred the U.S. Capitol Police and FBI to investigate the case. When Smith was arrested, authorities recovered 19 guns at his house, including four shotguns, five rifles, eight pistols, a home-made silencer and 1,186 rounds of ammunition.

Prosecutors said public discourse is essential to a free society, but Smith crossed the line repeatedly.

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided. Smith's time in prison will be followed by three years of supervised release.