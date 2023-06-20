A former Missoula County Public Schools employee accused of sexually assaulting a student several years ago is facing new charges alleging the suspect’s behavior was part of an ongoing pattern.

Jordan K. Graves is charged with one felony count of sexual assault involving a minor by common scheme and one felony count of sexual intercourse without consent by common scheme. He pleaded not guilty to the charges Tuesday morning in front of Missoula County District Court Judge Jason Marks.

Charging documents first filed in December 2021 allege a woman came forward and reported Graves assaulted her when he was student-teaching her gym class in 2010. The accuser was 15 years old at the time and was a freshman. Graves was born in 1988 and was either 21 or 22 at the time.

A subsequent affidavit filed in May includes the amended “common scheme” charges. It details three additional accusers who were students at Sentinel High School while Graves was employed there as a student gym teacher, according to court documents.

The affidavit accuses Graves of having inappropriate sexual contact with each, which is grounds for the common scheme allegation. According to the affidavit, Graves allegedly said the sexual assault with the new accusers happened in 2011.

Court filings show attorneys for Graves filed a motion to dismiss in May on the grounds there wasn’t sufficient evidence to establish the accuser was a minor, but that motion was denied by Marks, meaning the case will continue in court. Graves’ had a trial set for this week, but that was vacated.

If convicted, Graves faces up to 200 years in the Montana State Prison and a $100,000 fine.

Graves told detectives he moved away from Montana in January of 2012. His attorney is Michael Sherwood of Milodragovich, Dale and Steinbrenner, P.C. Missoula Deputy County Attorney Mark Handelman is prosecuting the case.