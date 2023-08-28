Two people were shot and killed in Superior at the Four Aces Bar on Sunday evening.

About 9:30 p.m. Sunday Mineral County Sheriff’s dispatchers got a call that the shooting had occurred and law enforcement identified the suspect as Kraig W. Benson, 47. According to the sheriff’s office, Benson is accused of shooting the two people inside the bar and fleeing the scene. One person was declared dead at the scene, while the second was transported for medical care but later died.

Benson was apprehended in Missoula County early Monday morning, and is in custody in Missoula County Jail. Charges have not been filed as of Monday afternoon.

The victims were identified as Jennifer Savage Benson, 49, Superior; and Logan Gardner, 43, Superior.

Late Sunday evening, Mineral County authorities asked western Montana law enforcement to be on the lookout for a man leaving Superior and traveling in an unknown direction. According to post at 10:15 p.m. from the Mineral County sheriff’s office, he was wanted in connection to a shooting in Superior.

“Just before 11:00 p.m., Missoula 911 received a call of a vehicle matching the description driving erratically on US Highway 12,” the news release stated.

Officials found the suspect car near Graves Creek Road and Petty Creek Road, between Alberton and Lolo.

Benson was arrested without incident at 12:25 a.m. by Missoula County Sheriff’s deputies.

The Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the incident along with officials from the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office and Missoula County Sheriff’s Office.

Several agencies responded, including the Montana Highway Patrol, Missoula police, Missoula Emergency Medical Services and Frenchtown Fire.