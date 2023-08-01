A Spokane man was convicted in Missoula court of three felony drug charges stemming from accusations he was trafficking fentanyl, meth and heroin to the Flathead.

Alejandro Flores-Reyes, 46, was found guilty last week in Missoula County District Court of three counts of criminal possession with intent to distribute, according to a Missoula County news release.

The county lauded the case as one of the largest drug trafficking investigations it has prosecuted.

Flores-Reyes is in custody at the Missoula jail awaiting sentencing, which is scheduled for Sept. 8. Each count carries up to 20 years in the Montana State Prison.

According to court documents, a Missoula police officer was patrolling a casino parking lot in June 2022 when they scanned a license plate and learned the car was stolen. The officer contacted the car driver inside the casino, who reportedly had gang affiliations. He was arrested and identified himself as Flores-Reyes.

A search warrant served on the car returned 2,085 suspected fentanyl pills. Officers also found black tar heroin and methamphetamine. According to the news release, Flores-Reyes brought the drugs over from Spokane and was planning to sell them around the Flathead Indian Reservation.

“Our office is satisfied with the verdict and is reassured that the sentiment towards eliminating dangerous drugs is shared with members of our own community,” Missoula Deputy County Attorney Brandon Zeak said in the release.

The Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Drug Enforcement Agency assisted Missoula law enforcement with the investigation.