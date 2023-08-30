In the wake of a double-fatal shooting in Superior on Sunday, a man is facing felony charges accusing him of killing both his wife and a local bartender.

Kraig W. Benson, 47, is charged with two felony counts of deliberate homicide, according to court documents filed in Mineral County on Tuesday. If convicted, he faces a possible maximum of two life terms in prison.

The victims were identified by authorities as Jennifer Savage Benson, 49, and Logan Gardner, 43, both Superior residents. A GoFundMe was set up for their families. Jennifer is survived by her two daughters, and Logan by his brother and nephew.

At about 9:23 p.m. on Sunday, a 911 call came into Mineral County dispatch for two people fighting and shots fired at the Four Aces Bar in Superior. The caller said two people died inside the bar and roughly 10 gunshots were heard. He reported the suspect left in a dark-colored Chevrolet Tahoe, according to charging documents.

Authorities put out a warning to surrounding counties to be on the lookout for the suspect car.

Deputies arrived at the bar and found a man dead, lying face-down behind the bar. The victim was recognized as Logan Gardner, a Superior resident and Four Aces bartender, charging documents stated. Deputies learned a second gunshot victim, later identified as Jennifer Benson, was transported by Superior fire and medical personnel to the Mineral Community Hospital. She died at the hospital.

Surveillance footage reviewed by officials showed a man and woman sitting next to each other at the bar. The man’s physical appearance matched that of a description provided by a witness for the suspect who left in the Tahoe.

At about 9:19 p.m. the man, suspected to be Benson, allegedly reached into his waistband, pulled out a gun and shot the woman in the head. As the woman fell off the barstool, charging documents allege Benson turned and fired several times at the bartender, identified as Logan Gardner.

Prosecutors accuse Benson of subsequently taking off in the Tahoe, which spurred a brief pursuit. Authorities asked Superior residents to stay locked inside their homes on Sunday evening. Around 11 p.m. Benson was found and arrested by Missoula County deputies on Highway 12, west of Lolo, according to charging documents.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation was called in to investigate the case. They found several pieces of evidence at the bar, including fired cartridge casings, fired bullets, broken glass and a gun on the bar.

According to the Mineral County District Court clerk’s office, a hearing date for Benson’s initial appearance has yet to be scheduled. He's not facing any charges in Missoula. An arrest warrant issued for Benson requests a $5 million bail.

"The community of Superior and those who call it home are riveted by this unsurmountable loss and are striving to come together as a community to overcome this horrific tragedy and support the victims' families," the fundraiser page states.