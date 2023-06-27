A man who was killed over the weekend in Kalispell was a member of the Flathead’s houseless community, according to local officials who work with houseless people in the Flathead area.

Early Sunday morning, police responded to Appleway Drive and Meridian Road in Kalispell for a reported assault. When they arrived, they found a man with substantial injuries, identified by the Flathead County Sheriff as Scott Bryan, 60. He was brought to a nearby hospital but died from his wounds, according to a news release from the Kalispell Police Department.

Tonya Horn, Flathead Warming Center executive director, said on Tuesday that Bryan was a member of the houseless community in Kalispell, and was an easygoing friend to people he knew. According to the shelter’s intake papers, Horn said Bryan was from Eureka and had been houseless since February of 2022.

“He was peaceful, quiet, and really respectful,” said Chris Krager, executive director of The Samaritan House, a Flathead houseless center, adding Bryan was a well-known local.

Kaleb E. Fleck, 19, from Kalispell was charged on Tuesday with one count of deliberate homicide in connection to the murder, court filings show. A second suspect, 18-year-old Somers resident Wiley Meeker is still in jail on a pending deliberate homicide charge.

An affidavit in Fleck’s case alleges that when law enforcement got to the crime scene, they found Bryan face down on the ground behind a gas station. Bryan had significant wounds on his head and face.

A witness showed authorities a video. In it, the camera pans between Fleck and Bryan’s body, with a man in the background saying, “You f–ked that guy up dude,” the affidavit alleges.

Fleck was interviewed by investigators. He reportedly admitted to being present at the gas station, and “Fleck admitted exiting the vehicle and assaulting the man, later identified as Scott Bryan,” the affidavit states.

Fleck’s arraignment is scheduled for July 6 in Flathead County District Court.

Horn said she was not pinning Sunday's death on local leaders, but observed that a letter sent by the Flathead County Commissioners earlier this year set a tone in the Flathead community about houseless individuals.

Flathead commissioners Randy Brodehl, Brad Abell and Pam Holmquist accused social service providers in Kalispell and the surrounding areas of contributing to the rise in the local unhoused population: “It is our hope that our community will be unified in rejecting all things that empower the homeless lifestyle,” the trio wrote in the Flathead Beacon on Jan. 21. Shortly after the letter ran, Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess condemned it and said it lacked compassion.

“It’s easy to look at someone who is in crisis and hurting and believe they’re not from our community,” Horn said. “It’s much harder to understand these are our neighbors and they need help and they are human. We need our leaders to lead the narrative that this isn’t OK.”

Krager sent out a statement about Bryan’s death on Monday.

“We are all devastated by the brutal murder of Scott Bryan, an unhoused neighbor,” Krager wrote. “On Sunday, Scott was asleep until two young, but adult men, decided to beat him, film it, and post his murder online. This was an unprovoked attack on a person in crisis who didn’t fight back. We wish we would have had the chance to know him better and help him get back on his feet.”

Trauma after incidents like Sunday's reverberates, Krager continued, adding the shelter feels for everyone involved in the incident, including Bryan’s family.

“We’ve never had violent acts like this toward our homeless community until recently,” he wrote. "The increased rhetoric by some community leaders and the barrage of aggressive social media comments dehumanize people who live here. It doesn’t take long for verbal assaults to turn physical."

Krager reminded the community that hotels and other long-term, affordable housing options in the Flathead valley are sparse, and no one type of person is homeless.