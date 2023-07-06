A Flathead man accused of killing a houseless man in Kalispell pleaded not guilty to a charge on Thursday, court filings show.

Kaleb E. Fleck, 19, entered a not-guilty plea to one count of deliberate homicide in front of Flathead County District Court Judge Heidi Ulbricht on Thursday morning, according to court documents.

Fleck posted a $500,000 property bond and was released from jail on Wednesday, according to court documents and the jail website. He’s ordered to have no contact with witnesses in the case.

Prosecutors allege Fleck murdered 60-year-old Scott Bryan on June 25 behind a gas station in Kalispell. According to court documents, when officials got to the crime scene they found Bryan face down on the ground with significant injuries on his face and head.

A witness showed authorities a video. In it, the camera pans between Fleck and Bryan’s body, with a man in the background saying, “You f——ed that guy up dude,” the case affidavit alleges.

Fleck was interviewed by investigators. He reportedly admitted to being present at the gas station, and “Fleck admitted exiting the vehicle and assaulting the man, later identified as Scott Bryan,” the affidavit states.

Bryan’s death spurred reactions from Flathead officials who work with the unhoused community.

“We’ve never had violent acts like this toward our homeless community until recently,” wrote Chris Krager, executive director of The Samaritan House, a Flathead houseless center. “The increased rhetoric by some community leaders and the barrage of aggressive social media comments dehumanize people who live here. It doesn’t take long for verbal assaults to turn physical.”

Flathead County Attorney Travis Ahner is prosecuting the case and Sean D. Hinchey is representing Fleck.