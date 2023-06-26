Two teens were arrested on suspicion of deliberate homicide over the weekend following a death in Kalispell.

Eighteen-year-old Wiley Meeker, from Somers, and 19-year-old Kaleb Fleck from Kalispell are both facing a pending charge of deliberate homicide, a news release from the Kalispell Police Department stated.

Police responded to Appleway Drive and Meridian Road early Sunday morning for an assault. Just after 2:20 a.m., officers got to the scene and found a man with "significant injuries," the news release stated.

Kalispell fire brought the man to Logan Health in Kalispell where he died a short time later, according to the news release. Meeker and Fleck were arrested later Sunday morning.

As of Monday morning, the victim's name had not been released by officials.

Meeker and Fleck are at the Flathead jail. The online jail roster shows they have court appearances scheduled for Monday.

This story will be updated.