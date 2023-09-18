An investigation is underway between Missoula County and university authorities after a gun was found on the University of Montana campus last weekend, officials reported on Monday.

An unloaded firearm was found the morning of Sept. 10 on the grass of the UM Oval, the university’s central outdoor gathering space, UM Director of Strategic Communications Dave Kuntz said on Monday.

Police discovered it while in pursuit of a suspect who reportedly broke into Elrod Hall earlier that morning, Kuntz said. He explained no lockdown was triggered for campus since law enforcement was already in pursuit of the suspect.

Around 8 a.m. in the morning of Sunday, Sept. 10, a man climbed through a first floor window of the residence hall, confronted a student employee and verbally threatened them, though no weapons were brandished. The student called 911 and the suspect subsequently fled, Kuntz said.

Police didn’t disclose the make and model of the firearm. Kuntz said the firearm was not discharged. Campus police are currently working with the Missoula County Attorney’s Office to determine if charges should be filed, according to Kuntz.

The Elrod incident prompted four alerts from the university's warning system. One of the alerts said the incident wasn’t a random break-in, but rather someone trying to contact an Elrod complex resident. Two people of interest were located by UMPD around 3:50 p.m. Sunday.