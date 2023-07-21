The trial for a former University of Montana student facing rape charges likely won’t see a courtroom until the winter.

Andrew P. Beckett is charged with two felony counts of sexual intercourse without consent. His trial, originally scheduled for this month, was vacated by the court and rescheduled for Jan. 29, 2024. Beckett pleaded not guilty to the charges last June.

Each count is punishable by up to 20 years in Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine.

Court documents allege Beckett sexually assaulted two women last September on UM’s campus.

On Sept. 8, 2021, a woman met Beckett, who was an acquaintance and classmate of hers, according to charging documents filed in Missoula County. When the two were hanging out, Beckett expressed that he wanted to have sex. The woman thought this was awkward because there was a third person in the room, according to the case document. She told Beckett “I don’t want to,” and “no,” several times.

He then raped her, according to charging documents. She estimated the alleged assault lasted between five and 15 minutes.

Ten days later, on Sept. 18, a second woman saw Beckett at the Badlander Bar in downtown. She agreed to let Beckett stay the night in her dorm room in Panzer Hall, also on the UM campus. While they were together in her dorm, he raped her, court documents state.

In January, Beckett’s attorney filed a motion to sever the two charges, asking the court to hold separate trials for each count. His attorney, Peter Lacny of Datsopoulos, MacDonald and Lind, P.C., contended they two charges are separate allegations that happened under too different of circumstances to be charged together in one case.

Missoula County District Judge Jason Marks denied that request, saying there is sufficient similarities between the two allegations to merit they be tried simultaneously.

Beckett is not currently a student at the university, UM spokesperson Dave Kuntz said shortly after the case was filed. He is not in custody.