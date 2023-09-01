A person was sexually assaulted at a University of Montana residence hall this week, according to a UM safety alert sent out Friday afternoon.
The reporting party told officials they were sexually assaulted and possibly drugged on Wednesday, Aug. 30. The alert didn’t include much information, but said, "University officials are responding to this matter."
Director of Strategic Communications Dave Kuntz said the accuser didn’t contact law enforcement, so university police haven’t been tapped yet to launch a criminal investigation into the report.
No suspect has been identified, Kuntz said.
The university’s Clery Compliance Office received the report on Friday, prompting the alert. UM has several offices and avenues for students to confidentially report assaults and violence. Kuntz explained it’s the university’s responsibility to issue alerts when instances of sexual violence are reported on campus.