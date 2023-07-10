Montana needs more investigators to address drug trafficking, according to U.S. Attorney for Montana Jesse Laslovich.

“Our main issue, at least for me, is that we need more boots on the ground for investigating cases,” Laslovich told the audience at City Club Missoula Monday. He and Missoula Police Chief Michael Colyer discussed the impact of drug crimes on Montana with a special emphasis on fentanyl.

Laslovich said the Bureau of Indian Affairs is currently “grossly underfunded” without enough agents to serve Montana’s tribal reservations.

“Do you think these sophisticated drug traffickers know that there aren’t a lot of law enforcement resources on reservations? They do,” Laslovich said. “So it’s not a coincidence that a lot of those DTOs (drug trafficking organizations) are in Indian Country, because we don’t have a law enforcement presence there, or at least not a significant presence.”

Colyer said his department has funding shortfalls around keeping its technology up-to-date. Colyer said it is very time-intensive and labor-demanding to just access and collect data.

“Technology is just huge,” Colyer said. “We are constantly working phones and that type of stuff so staying up on the ability to investigate that technology, store that data and analyze that data is forever changing.”

Colyer mentioned the department will continue chasing for modernization of technology. New tools like spectrometers now help officers analyze for fentanyl without even opening a package, he said.

Laslovich mentioned Missoula as one of three cities alongside Great Falls and Billings in Montana that have started a pilot program for a federal drug court. Similar to drug courts at state and local levels in Montana, it focuses on rehabilitation for people who plead guilty for drug-related crimes and connects them with available resources and a provider for treatment.

“If they successfully complete it, then we rip up the indictment at the end,” Laslovich said. “So, it’s a carrot and stick approach. If they don’t successfully complete it, then they will continue the sentence and go to prison.”

The federal treatment program gets applied more to drug traffickers than people with drug possession charges, but Laslovich noted that many people wind up in that trafficking position because of addiction. The program is expected to continue until midway next year, when they can determine if it is successful.

Colyer noted that concerns around the risk to bystanders of fentanyl powder floating in the air have been largely exaggerated. Nonetheless, he cautioned against hanging around drug users due to the unknown amounts of fentanyl getting mixed into other drugs. Because it's often 100 times more powerful than morphine, the chances of an unexpected overdose with fentanyl are high.

Drug trafficking organizations have been located and broken up recently in Butte and Billings and the Northern Cheyenne and Crow reservations, according to Laslovich.