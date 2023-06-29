A woman is accused of attacking two downtown guitar players and using Mace on a third man over the weekend.

Madelein M. Owen, 35, is charged with one felony count of assault with a weapon. She’s also charged with two misdemeanors: assault causing bodily injury to another and criminal mischief.

Missoula police responded to a 911 call just after midnight on Friday for a reported assault near a downtown bar. Officers talked with a witness who was covered in Mace and in extreme pain, according to charging documents.

The witness said he was sitting on the sidewalk next to a duo playing guitar when a woman he didn’t know approached him, spraying him, unprovoked, with gel Mace, the case affidavit alleged.

One of the guitar players confirmed they were outside playing their instruments when the woman took issue with his guitar playing, according to charging documents. She is accused of yelling at the guitar player, leaving the area and subsequently returning and throwing cayenne pepper in the direction of the musicians, damaging their guitar cases. The second guitarist corroborated the story, and a fourth witness reported the woman had shoved the witness while they were listening to the musicians.

Officers tracked down the woman based on physical descriptions and identified the suspect as Owen. She told police she was intimidated by musicians who frequent a street corner near her house, the affidavit stated, and that people allegedly had been mocking and filming her.

She denied attacking the guitarists, and according to charging documents, stated, “I didn’t attack anyone who didn’t get close to me,” and insisted she was defending herself in front of her home.

While charging documents didn’t explicitly state the witnesses were unhoused individuals, Owen allegedly “made further statements, voicing her frustration for the guitar players and her hatred for homeless individuals,” the affidavit stated.

After Owen was arrested, she was brought to the jail and asked officers hypothetical questions about the incident, according to charging documents. She’s accused of making demeaning comments to officers while she was in the patrol car and reportedly told the officers they should harm themselves.

Court filings show Owen was released on her own recognizance from jail on Monday. Her arraignment date is scheduled for July 10 in Missoula County District Court. If convicted, Owen faces up to 20 years in the Montana State Prison and a $52,000 fine.

On Sunday, 19-year-old Kaleb E. Fleck was arrested and charged on suspicion of murdering Scott Byran, a homeless man, in Kalispell. In the wake of Bryan’s death, Chris Krager, executive director of The Samaritan House, sent out a statement about Bryan’s death and violence toward unhoused individuals.

“We’ve never had violent acts like this toward our homeless community until recently,” he wrote. "The increased rhetoric by some community leaders and the barrage of aggressive social media comments dehumanize people who live here. It doesn’t take long for verbal assaults to turn physical."