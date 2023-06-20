A woman died after she was run over by a pickup truck in Martin City early Sunday morning, according to Montana Highway Patrol.

The driver of a Chevrolet Silverado was sitting inside the truck with a woman at about 1:02 a.m. at the intersection of Central Avenue and Second Street North, according to a Montana Highway Patrol crash report.

The driver was identified in the report as a 38-year-old Columbia Falls man.

Another man approached the parked car and a verbal fight ensued, the report stated. A woman passenger exited the car, and the driver of the truck pulled forward and ran her over. He subsequently left the scene, the report alleged.

Trooper Aidan Schaffer said in a phone call the case is under criminal investigation, but no one was arrested or charged as of Tuesday afternoon. Authorities did locate the vehicle several hours later and interviewed a suspect, but that person is not in custody.

The female victim was brought to Logan Health Kalispell. She died from her injuries, the report stated. She was 37 years old and a Martin City resident.