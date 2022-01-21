Critical blood supply shortage in western Montana has doctors facing 'tough choices'

Missoula doctors and health care providers are on edge and concerned they may have to face some very difficult choices as a critical shortage of donated blood is expected to persist for weeks.

Dr. Nicole Finke, a pathologist and the medical director of the laboratory at Community Medical Center, was lying awake in bed one night recently because the hospitals in the area only had one unit of life-saving platelets to share. Platelets can stop bleeding in a patient.

If a car wreck or another trauma had occurred, that might not be nearly enough to save a life or multiple lives.

“We were waiting for the next shipment to come in on the 10 o’clock Delta flight,” she recalled. “I’ve never been so excited. I was in my bed, lying there waiting to hear it fly over. I’m like OK, I’m gonna feel better when I hear it touch down. I know we’ll have something. It won’t be a lot, but we’ll have more than one."

Finke said the hospital was at only 25% of its normal supply of universal type O negative, which is used for trauma patients if they need blood before their blood type can be identified. Community Medical, and all hospitals in the region, are short on all types of blood.

“Depending on the blood type, we’re at 25% of normal or 75% of normal,” she said.

On Thursday, she had 17 units of blood on her shelves with only five more arriving on Friday.

“That's with, you know, five patients that are actively using that,” she said. “And St. Pat’s is similarly set. St. Pat’s is having the same challenges. We cover both hospitals. We do the labs at both hospitals and up to Kalispell and down the Bitterroot and west to Butte. We pool resources.”

That tiny amount of blood would not be able to cover a bad accident.

“I’ve been involved in trauma cases that took up to 100 units of blood,” Finke explained. “A lot of times we can manage to stem the bleeding far before that. But I’ve seen it. A hemorrhaging mom (during childbirth) used 50-120 units.”

Disaster could be one accident away.

“If there was a very bad car accident, St. Pat’s doesn’t have 100 units on their shelf,” she explained. “We just don’t have that. It could never happen right now. Which would make for some tough choices. We have literally a precious handful and the whole community is linked together.”

Dr. Beth Hock, the chief nursing officer at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula, said they only get a strict allocation of all blood types. If they need more for an emergency, it takes anywhere between 2 and 8 hours for a delivery.

"So if we are dealing with an emergency, we are dealing with a serious crisis," she said. "It's a juggling act right now."

She said the hospital is also low on plasma, which comes from blood.

"It's really a serious, serious situation right now," she said.

Megan Condra, the director of marketing and community relations at Community, said she knows Finke and other health care workers are stressed about the situation.

“(Finke) had mentioned that she was exhausted because she’d been up all night, worried that you know, there might be a challenging delivery or a major accident and wondering if we would have enough,” Condra explained.

Finke said there was a trauma that used up quite a bit of blood at St. Pat’s on Wednesday night.

“And the conversation was definitely, at what point, you know, do we stop because we’re risking everybody else’s lives,” she said. “I think the pandemic has really shown us how interconnected we are."

The math is almost too dreadful to think about.

"It isn’t just about the individual," she continued. "It’s about the greater good and at some point, I can’t let one person take everything that’s in all of Missoula because then the next guy that comes down the pike is just out of luck or the child or the mom you know, because life happens.”

All hospitals in the region get their blood from the American Red Cross, which collects and stores it. Due to the surge in coronavirus cases, the Red Cross is seeing fewer donors and also has less staff to hold blood donation events.

Finke said she’s been told it’s the first time in the organization’s history that the Red Cross has declared a critical shortage of blood. And that’s a big deal, because there’s a blood transfusion every two seconds in the United States.

“We’re working with very scarce resources,” she said.

She never imagined that she’d have to think about not having enough blood for all emergencies. That’s because, unlike supply chain issues that affect clothing and food, the blood supply can easily be remedied because almost every healthy adult can donate.

“They’re really not conversations I don’t think any of us ever thought we’d be having in health care,” she said. “I certainly didn’t think that I’d ever really be having those conversations around the blood supply because if you’re 17 years or older and you’re more than 110 pounds, you’re in reasonably good health so most people can go donate blood. So you know, we can control that supply chain quite easily.”

People can donate every 56 days with no health ramifications.

"So it’s a renewable resource that we can control,” she said. “So I really didn’t think that we’d ever get to this point.”

To find the next time and location to donate blood, visit redcross.org.

