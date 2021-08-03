Critics: Lolo Forest ignored own rules in Soldier-Butler project

AWR attorney Kristine Akland said the Forest Service was not only trying to ignore the impact of those old roads, but using fuzzy math to claim it was improving the road density by incorporating other roads from other projects toward the quotas in the Soldier-Butler projects.

“They’re trying to get credit for decommissioning roads they didn’t know existed by doing nothing to them,” Akland said.

Instead, she argued the Forest Service should be compelled to start a new analysis with the Fish and Wildlife Service to see how those miles of old roads might affect the overall project’s impact on grizzlies.

Tustin told DeSoto it’s uncertain when loggers might start working in the area, although the Lolo National Forest’s decision notice anticipated action around September. As a magistrate, DeSoto can’t order actions to allow or stop the project, but she will issue findings and recommendations to U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen, who does have final say on the matter.

She asked both sides to work on a schedule of final briefs in the next few days before she makes her findings and recommendations.

If the timber companies aren’t planning to actually start work before mid-fall, the hearings can proceed without considering a temporary restraining order. But if work is ready to go, the challengers can ask the court to legally delay it until the final decision is rendered.

