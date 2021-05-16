Critter atlas aims to conserve migration routes

Migratory wildlife don’t need roadmaps, but they may benefit from an atlas.
In the seemingly endless grasslands of Phillips County where Mark Hebblewhite hunts pronghorn antelope, new research has revealed the hidden routes those herds take to stay healthy and strong from season to season. This spring, Hebblewhite and a consortium of 92 scientists around the world combined their observations of Montana pronghorn, African wildebeest, Mongolian gazelles and dozens of other ungulates into a global set of maps showing how these herds use the landscape and the space they need to survive. The archive comes available just as the data shows many of these migratory routes have already disappeared.
“The same sort of problems that ungulates in Montana and North America face, like fences, highways and expanding human development, are playing out on a global scale in a huge way,” said Hebblewhite, a professor of ungulate ecology at the University of Montana’s Wildlife Biology Program. “We’re trying to raise awareness at a global level of the issues they face, and also that we need new international guidance.”
The researchers track animals with GPS monitors that record precise locations multiple times a day. In the case of mule deer following the 150-mile Hoback-Red Desert migration in Wyoming, one deer never strayed more than 300 meters from its route, year after year.
In comparison, Montana pronghorn make big seasonal moves in seemingly random patterns. Variations in rainfall or snowpack across gigantic prairie do more to set their course than the mule deer’s shift from mountain grass in summer to desert plateau in winter.
“Animals have a much more complicated relationship with the landscape,” said U.S. Geological Survey biologist Matt Kauffman, a lead author of the study and former University of Montana researcher. “Their knowledge of how to exploit landscapes is more nuanced than just ‘I’m an elk, I use this type of habitat.’ They know where they need to be in what conditions and seasons. That gives us a much more powerful insight for things we need to do on the landscape.”
In the Hoback-Red Desert example, understanding where the mule deer went prompted the federal government to remove 22,000 acres from oil and gas exploration to protect the migration route. Kauffman said shifting to techniques like directional drilling can allow energy developers to reach those deposits without disturbing the surface — if they know the routes exist.
“It’s a question you can’t answer with one year of data, but you can in five or 10 years of data,” Kauffman said of the study’s scope. “With pronghorn or Mongolian gazelles, they might come through one year and they turn right, and next year they turn left. Maybe the third or fourth year they repeat the pattern of that first year.
“If we look long enough, we might be able to identify the linkage areas,” Kauffman continued. “Perhaps there’s enough of a pattern that we can find area that’s a hub.”
Meanwhile, humans keep changing the rules of the game. In the developing world, many governments depend on infrastructure projects such as road construction for economic development. But that can fragment habitat and turn humans and wildlife into roadkill. Over the last 20 years, Kenyan researchers have documented the near-collapse of wildebeest, zebra and Thompson’s gazelle migrations due to incompatible fences, rail lines and roads. Colorado State University biologist Joel Berger, also formerly of UM, found evidence that pronghorn used to have eight migratory routes in and out of the Yellowstone National Park area. Now there are only two still active.
Animals can comprehend terrain, but don’t handle international borders well. Hebblewhite said the global reach of the atlas was one of its most important features.
“Where I hunt in Phillips County, most of the antelope spend the summer in Saskatchewan,” Hebblewhite said. “But there’s no coordination between the U.S. and Canada — no mechanism that coordinates migration across the border. And in northwest Montana, we’ve got radio-collared elk going across near Glacier National Park and Libby. Activities in Canada may affect the future of those migrations.”
Along with migrating to something, ungulates often migrate away from pressures such as predators. Hebblewhite said that often produces practical benefits for hunters like himself.
“If you kill the predators, that can cause a loss of migratory routes,” Hebblewhite said. “You’d think fewer carnivores means more elk, but then why bother migrating? If you kill lots of carnivores, the elk end up camping out in Grant Creek all summer and overgraze the landscape, and we end up with fewer ungulates in the long run. By maintaining migrations, that allows them to obtain numbers in the hundreds of thousands. In the arctic, it’s millions.”
The first volume of the Global Initiative on Ungulate Migration atlas made its maps available to the public last fall. A second volume with 50 more corridors should be finished by November, and a third volume is underway.
“This was born in the western United States,” said Matt Skroch, a biologist with Pew Charitable Trust and co-author on the atlas. “It’s something to be proud of. Researchers in Montana and other western states contributed to something global in scale, that makes a difference so that migrating wildlife everywhere are conserved and managed for future generations.”