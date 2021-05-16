Critter atlas aims to conserve migration routes

In comparison, Montana pronghorn make big seasonal moves in seemingly random patterns. Variations in rainfall or snowpack across gigantic prairie do more to set their course than the mule deer’s shift from mountain grass in summer to desert plateau in winter.

“Animals have a much more complicated relationship with the landscape,” said U.S. Geological Survey biologist Matt Kauffman, a lead author of the study and former University of Montana researcher. “Their knowledge of how to exploit landscapes is more nuanced than just ‘I’m an elk, I use this type of habitat.’ They know where they need to be in what conditions and seasons. That gives us a much more powerful insight for things we need to do on the landscape.”

In the Hoback-Red Desert example, understanding where the mule deer went prompted the federal government to remove 22,000 acres from oil and gas exploration to protect the migration route. Kauffman said shifting to techniques like directional drilling can allow energy developers to reach those deposits without disturbing the surface — if they know the routes exist.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}