A crowdfunding campaign has been set up to help a West Riverside woman who lost everything in a sudden and catastrophic house fire last week.
Rebecca Velde lived for decades at the home in East Missoula where she raised her family, but on the afternoon of Aug. 10, fire broke out and destroyed the house and her car within a matter of hours, leaving her choking on smoke and in shock under the hot sun on a corner nearby. Firefighters tried valiantly to save the place, but it was too late.
“She’s pretty devastated,” said her daughter Libby Velde. “It was really fast. She’s maybe the strongest woman I know, and she’ll pick herself up by the bootstraps like any Montana lady, but we’ve got a fight ahead of us.”
Libby Velde said her mom had homeowner’s insurance, but she said it’s uncertain right now if that will help, and it will be a long time before anything happens. The fire’s cause is still under investigation.
“Becky,” as her kids call her, was an artist and had hundreds of oil paintings in the house that were lost. Her husband passed away due to cancer two summers ago, and she began painting "furiously" after that.
“It’s 35 years of painting,” Libby Veldy said. “She painted during my whole childhood. It was her whole collection.”
Her mother had a show at Sushi Hana recently, and was in talks to host a show at a downtown gallery sometime soon. Now that will have to wait.
Codi Blair is a tenant of Becky Velde and described her as kind and humble.
“My heart aches for this sweet woman,” she said. “It’s a total loss. All of her belongings are gone.”
The fundraiser has been used so far to provide clothes and towels, but Velde says her mom could use some more help in the short term.
“She’s pretty shaken,” she said.
Blair said Velde isn’t the type to ask for assistance.
“She’s a strong woman and not really good at asking for help,” she explained. “I think she is thankful for the fundraiser, anything the community can do, but she’s a little bashful about it.”
For her part, Becky Velde said she's not going to stop painting anytime soon.
“My best painting has always been the last one I finished,” she said.
The Facebook fundraiser can be found at facebook.com/donate/1098589166974890/.