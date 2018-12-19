The former regional park manager for Montana State Parks is Missoula County’s new director of Community and Planning Services.
Chet Crowser will take the position Jan. 2, and will oversee three CAPS divisions: Planning, Grants and Community Programs, and Parks, Trails and Open Lands. He replaces Pat O’Herren, who retires at the end of December after serving several decades with the county, including seven years as chief planning officer.
“I’m excited to join CAPS and take part in the great work that staff does every day to maintain and enhance the quality of life we all value so much in Missoula County,” Crowser said in a press release. “I look forward to working with the commissioners, county staff, partners and the public to address the important issues our communities face now and into the future.”
In his role with Montana State Parks, Crowser oversaw 10 state parks, ranging from heritage and National Historic Landmark sites to lake-based campgrounds and day use recreation areas. He also engaged in planning, visioning and policy-development efforts for the agency.
County commissioners said they chose Crowser because of his impressive leadership capabilities.
“As CAPS evolves to focus more on broad community issues and services, we are thrilled to bring on someone with Chet’s relationship-building skills and knowledge of the public engagement process,” said Commissioner Cola Rowley in a statement. “We’re confident Chet will provide the leadership necessary to successfully guide the department as it fulfills the many roles it plays in our communities.”
Originally from Rapid City, South Dakota, Crowser earned a bachelor’s degree from Minnesota State University, Mankato, and a master’s degree from the University of Idaho, both in recreation management. He’s worked in a variety of city, state and federal recreation programs in South Dakota, Idaho and Montana over the years, spending the past 14 with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.